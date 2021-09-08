Columbia Sportswear Unveils the Gold Standard in Warmth with New Omni-Heat Infinity Technology

Columbia Sportswear (Nasdaq: COLM) is excited to unveil Omni-Heat Infinity – the next evolution in thermal-reflective warmth. Building upon Columbia’s uber successful and award-winning Omni-Heat insulation platform, Omni-Heat Infinity debuts a striking new gold metallic lining material in a pattern scientifically engineered to optimize warmth and breathability. Inspired by the reflective technology used by NASA, the enhanced pattern of gold metallic dots reflect and retain natural body heat, delivering instant and lightweight warmth without compromising breathability or adding bulk. The new patented technology will be available this fall in more than 80 styles of jackets, boots and accessories, making it one of the largest technology launches in company history.

The women’s Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket is the perfect companion for a cold winter hike with Columbia’s new Omni-Heat Infinity thermal reflective lining. (Photo: Business Wire)

To celebrate the release of “the gold standard in warmth,” Columbia will debut a series of ads that reflect an entirely new take on the role that gold plays in the outdoors. The new spots will launch on October 1 and will be distributed globally across broadcast, audio, out-of-home, and print channels throughout the winter. Columbia will also promote Omni-Heat Infinity across various social platforms, and will leverage brand athletes, ambassadors and other social media personalities to drive strong engagement among fans and followers throughout the season. Coupled with this extensive marketing effort, Columbia is launching a national sweepstakes starting today, and will award the winner a lifetime supply of jackets. Visit www.columbia.com/gold for more details on how to enter and official rules.

“Omni-Heat Infinity expands upon our best-selling platform of patented technologies and we’re looking forward to showcasing this revolutionary innovation in what will be Columbia’s largest campaign in our 83-year history,” said Joe Boyle, President of the Columbia Brand. “The campaign injects Columbia’s signature light-hearted style but makes it clear that there is a new gold standard in warmth.”

Columbia’s fall technology launch comes at a time when outdoor participation is on the rise. The sweepstakes and other efforts this fall are part of Columbia’s mission to help keep people warm and comfortable as they enjoy the benefits of spending time outdoors.

The inaugural season of Omni-Heat Infinity features an array of technical jackets, winter footwear, hats, and gloves for men and women. Available at www.columbia.com/gold and select retail locations, key Omni-Heat Infinity pieces include the Titan Pass Double Wall Hybrid Jacket, which features a multilayered construction that blocks wind and rain while trapping heat. The new technology is perfect for frigid ski days, and the Aerial Ascender Jacket is feature-rich and mountain-ready with dynamic stretch for incredible mobility. The Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket is a packable piece that features recycled synthetic insulation and a drawcord adjustable hem to seal in the heat. Several footwear styles will feature Omni-Heat Infinity technology, including the women’s Keetley Shorty Omni-Heat boots that offer lightweight comfort and versatility for a variety of cold-weather conditions.

For high-resolution images and more details about Columbia’s Omni-Heat Infinity Collection, visit this link. More information about the sweepstakes and the new products are available at www.columbia.com/gold.

