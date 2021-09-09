Forward-looking leadership succession arrangements for Emmi

checkAd

Lucerne, 9 September 2021 - The Emmi Group is initiating succession arrangements at an early stage regarding a double leadership change for the Board of Directors and Group Management. After 15 years as a member of Emmi's Board of Directors - including 12 years as its Chairman - Konrad Graber will not be standing for re-election at the Emmi General Meeting in April 2023. The Board of Directors nominates Urs Riedener - who has successfully led the company as CEO since 2008 and will be stepping down from this position at the end of 2022 - as his successor

Konrad Graber, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will not stand for re-election at the General Meeting of Emmi AG held on 13 April 2023. The Board of Directors has nominated the current CEO and Chair of Emmi Group Management, Urs Riedener, to succeed him.

After 15 years as a member of Emmi's Board of Directors and 12 years as its Chairman, Konrad Graber will step down from his role as board member at the 2023 General Meeting. Konrad Graber has led the Board of Directors with great care and circumspection and has been instrumental in the further development of Emmi.

'Emmi has evolved into an internationally successful group with premium dairy products and strong brands. Due to the excellent positioning among all our stakeholders, I consider this an ideal time to initiate leadership succession arrangements for Emmi. We are pleased that current CEO Urs Riedener - whose initiative and committed leadership are intrinsic to Emmi's success and culture - wants to move to the strategic level and will thus be able to continue to shape the future of the Group,' says Konrad Graber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emmi Group.

