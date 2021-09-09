Forward-looking leadership succession arrangements for Emmi

Ad hoc release pursuant to Art. 53 of the Listing Rules

Lucerne, 9 September 2021 - The Emmi Group is initiating succession arrangements at an early stage regarding a double leadership change for the Board of Directors and Group Management. After 15 years as a member of Emmi's Board of Directors - including 12 years as its Chairman - Konrad Graber will not be standing for re-election at the Emmi General Meeting in April 2023. The Board of Directors nominates Urs Riedener - who has successfully led the company as CEO since 2008 and will be stepping down from this position at the end of 2022 - as his successor

'Emmi has evolved into an internationally successful group with premium dairy products and strong brands. Due to the excellent positioning among all our stakeholders, I consider this an ideal time to initiate leadership succession arrangements for Emmi. We are pleased that current CEO Urs Riedener - whose initiative and committed leadership are intrinsic to Emmi's success and culture - wants to move to the strategic level and will thus be able to continue to shape the future of the Group,' says Konrad Graber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emmi Group.