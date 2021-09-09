checkAd

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.09.2021, 22:10  |  22   |   |   

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). The Company intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional Notes to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Notes will pay interest semiannually and are expected to mature on September 15, 2024, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased. The Company will have the right to redeem the Notes on or after June 15, 2024. Prior to June 15, 2024, the Notes will be convertible only upon certain circumstances and during certain periods, and thereafter will be convertible at any time prior to the close of business on the second business day immediately preceding the maturity date of the Notes. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of the Company’s common stock or a combination thereof, at the Company’s sole election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the Notes will be determined at the time of pricing the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with up to $25 million of cash on hand, to repurchase additional amounts of its outstanding 6.75% Convertible Senior Notes due October 1, 2022 and the remainder, if any, of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

JMP Securities is the sole underwriter for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These documents may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting JMP Securities, 600 Montgomery Street, 10th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by calling (415) 835-8985.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 2
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”). The Company intends to grant the underwriter a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Sea Limited Announces Proposed Offering of ADSs and Convertible Notes
Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That ...
The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of ...
Li-Cycle to Build New Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
Moderna Announces Significant Advances Across Industry-Leading mRNA Portfolio at 2021 R&D Day
Birds Eye Parent Company Nomad Foods Joins Race to Zero, Accelerating Decarbonisation Across Its ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims on Behalf of Investors in Vipshop Holdings ...
Titel
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation Announces Chief Executive Officer and President Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten