DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing Director as Expansion of Executive Management Team Continues

Kari Williams, Former Vice President of Marketing at Rolls Royce, is the second major addition to Optilan’s Executive Management Team this year. Optilan is a global services provider for Critical Network Infrastructure, Energy, Pipeline Integrity, Rail, Telecommunications, and Renewables

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Pulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation, and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure, today announced Kari Williams, Former Rolls Royce VP, has been appointed to Optilan’s Executive Team as Sales & Marketing Director.

Ms. Williams joins Optilan from the iconic Rolls Royce brand, of which she was most recently Vice President of Marketing, responsible for services. Having spent time in both the UK and Thailand, Ms. Williams has worked globally with customers, suppliers and governments across diverse sectors such as Civil Aerospace, Defence and Energy markets with a focus on Sales, Business Development, Marketing and Transformation. 

At Rolls Royce, Ms. Williams provided strategic direction for the Services brand story, and helped the company successfully win new opportunities through bids and negotiations for original equipment and services contracts.

At Optilan, Ms. Williams will be responsible for developing Optilan’s sales pipeline and helping to reach Optilan’s target sectors, including the renewables and rail industries, which have been identified as key strategic growth areas since Bill Bayliss was appointed as CEO in early 2020. Her demonstrable experience in services, customer requirements and lifecycle, will help guide Optilan’s ambitions in these sectors. As part of this, Ms. Williams will also spearhead the Company’s reinvigorated brand and marketing strategy focused on building highly scalable, highly optimised marketing function in order to deliver revenue and market value.

Ms. Williams is Optilan’s second major addition to its Executive Management Team this year, following the appointment of Adrian Bannister, who recently joined the growing Optilan as Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Williams holds an Honours degree in Business Management and a Masters in Supply Chain Management. She is also an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, and is a qualified Mental Health First Aider.

