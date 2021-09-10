Berry Global Joins Polypropylene Recycling Coalition in Increasing Polypropylene Recycling Access to 15 Million U.S. Residents

This announcement extends Berry’s goal of enhancing recycling infrastructure as part of the quest toward a circular economy. As a cross-industry effort, Berry joins steering committee members Keurig Dr Pepper, Braskem, NextGen Consortium, and the Walmart Foundation, along with other members of the polypropylene value chain.

The coalition has:

Contributed $4.2 million in grants to 13 recycling facilities to positively impact nearly 15 million U.S. residents –– almost 6 percent of the U.S. population.

Given financial awards across the United States to increase polypropylene recovery by 13 million pounds annually.

Supported targeted consumer education efforts and infrastructure improvements.

“By expanding and modernizing recycling infrastructure, we will capture the economic value that is currently being lost and supply the recycled content necessary to meet commitments. This is critical to achieving a circular economy and giving natural resources multiple lives,” said Robert Flores, Vice President of Sustainability at Berry. Flores is also a newly elected member of The Recycling Partnership’s Board of Directors.

This initiative is in line with Berry’s efforts to improve polypropylene curbside recycling. Berry is strategically targeting both investments and partnerships to foster recycling infrastructure. An example of this is a recent collaboration with Evansville, Indiana, materials recovery facility (MRF) to purchase and install a new AMP Robotics Cortex high-speed robotics system to sort polypropylene. Recovered material will be used back in Berry’s products, but more importantly, learnings from the robot will be evaluated and shared to enhance and promote polypropylene recycling.

Polypropylene is a widely used plastic for food and non-food applications. Versatile in nature, the material offers brands an affordable and safe solution for packaging and food service applications. Not only does the material offer high levels of utility, Berry believes it to have the lowest carbon footprint when compared to other substrates. In addition, brand owners benefit from polypropylene’s durability and contact clarity for use in applications such as drink cups.

