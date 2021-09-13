checkAd

CACI Awarded $36 Million Task Order to Advance the U.S. Transportation Command’s Defense Personal Property System

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it won a single-award task order to continue to provide enterprise technology support advancing the U.S. Transportation Command’s (USTRANSCOM) Defense Personal Property System (DPS). Awarded under the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Encore III contract vehicle, this task order is worth more than $36 million and further expands CACI’s work in digital modernization solutions.

USTRANSCOM provides global air, land, and sea transportation for the Department of Defense (DOD). Its services and information systems deliver synchronized transportation, distribution, and sustainment, enabling projection and maintenance of national power with efficiency and accuracy. DPS is USTRANSCOM’s web-based system for managing personal property shipments for DOD employees and all service members, representing approximately 15% of all domestic and international moves.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Military service members and DOD personnel complete about 400,000 personal shipments a year. Easing this process with technology helps DPS ensure personal property are accounted for and transported safely. Using Agile-at-Scale methodologies and data analytics, CACI has deployed innovative software solutions to reduce technical debt, enhance productivity, improve usability, and maintain critical records at optimal cost and efficiency."

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 20, 2021, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

