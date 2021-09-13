Labcorp Completes Acquisition of Myriad Autoimmune’s Vectra Testing Business

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that it has closed its acquisition of select operating assets and intellectual property (IP) from Myriad Genetics’ autoimmune business unit, including the Vectra rheumatoid arthritis (RA) assay.

Earlier this year, Labcorp entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Myriad’s Vectra test, related IP and other RA assets, bolstering its scientific leadership in rheumatology. Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed.