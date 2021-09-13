Kimco Realty Announces Pricing of $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of 2.250% Notes due 2031

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, repayment of borrowings under its unsecured revolving credit facility, and funding for suitable acquisition and redevelopment opportunities.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) today announced the pricing of its public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.250% notes due 2031 (the “notes”) with an effective yield of 2.301%, maturing December 1, 2031. The offering is expected to settle on September 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, Truist Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as joint book-running managers for the notes. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Regions Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as senior co-managers for the notes. Barclays Capital Inc., BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC served as co-managers for the notes.

The offering of the notes is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus, when available, may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, PNC Capital Markets LLC toll-free at 1-855-881-0697, Truist Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-685-4786 and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll free at 1-800-645-3751. Investors may also obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned interests in 398 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space.