DGAP-News DATAMETREX PROVIDES AN UPDATE AND GUIDANCE ON THE AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH A MAJOR WORLDWIDE MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

DATAMETREX PROVIDES AN UPDATE AND GUIDANCE ON THE AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH A MAJOR WORLDWIDE MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

14.09.2021 / 09:15
Toronto, Canada, September 14, 2021 - Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that the revenue that was projected on signing the COVID-19 service agreement (the "Agreement") with a major media and entertainment company in September 2020, has exceeded the Company's revenue guidance.

Based on the discussions when signing the Agreement, management anticipated that the aggregate dollar amount of revenue was expected to be around $20M for the initial nine (9) months.

The Company recorded the revenue of approximately $26M for the nine (9) months, which exceeded from anticipated revenue of $20M, and given the current increased demand for COVID-19 testing and related services with new and returning shows, Datametrex anticipates the Agreement to generate up to $50M for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

"We are thrilled to exceed the anticipated target. Datametrex remains committed to the film industry in Canada to help ensure the health and safety of the individuals working on sets and in production offices. We continue to ramp up our business to meet the demands and expectations of our clientele," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.


About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com). Datametrex's mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including Health and Safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

