

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.09.2021 / 14:37

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): Link

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Epigenomics AG

b) LEI

549300X1C4U862NDLN97

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument ISIN: DE000A3E5UB2

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of mandatory convertible bonds by exercising subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 100.00 EUR 5000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 100.00 EUR 5000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-09-10; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

