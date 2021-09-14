checkAd

Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of June 30, 2021, the Company’s portfolio totaled 51.5 million square feet and 197 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.



