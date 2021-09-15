LL Flooring Partners with NFCAP to Help Build the Future of Flooring

As the first national retailer to partner with the apprenticeship program, LL Flooring will connect NFCAP apprentices across the country with participating flooring contractors who will mentor the flooring industry’s next generation of professional installers. LL will also be donating product, providing access to its website and marketing channels, advising on the curriculum, and providing direct financial support to grow the program.

LL Flooring , formerly Lumber Liquidators, (NYSE:LL), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring, today announced a partnership with the National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program (NFCAP), in efforts to lend its resources and professional networks to help address the future need for flooring contractors and advance the profession. LL Flooring made the announcement at the annual Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) conference in Austin, Texas.

LL Flooring is dedicated to serving its customers with a complete solution that includes both quality products and service, which is why the Company is eager to dedicate resources to help build and train a new generation of high-quality installers and contractors who take pride in their craftsmanship. A recent study found that the nationwide industry will see nearly 200,000 installers and contractors retire over the next few years.

“Installation services represent a core value we provide our customers, and we are excited to support future-facing programs like the NFCAP that are attracting and educating a new pool of installation talent,” said Damien McGaugh, Senior Vice President of Sales at LL Flooring. “We have a broad LL network of professional installers and contractors who understand the importance of taking pride in quality craftsmanship, which we’re eager to foster in this upcoming generation.”

NFCAP is working with the Department of Labor and the National Job Corps to connect with vocational schools and training programs across the country, the goal being to reach interested young tradespeople and link them with an LL Flooring contractor to get them on the track to certification. Currently the NFCAP has apprenticeships underway in California; additionally, the program is fully approved in Texas, and it’s on track for approval in Florida, Illinois, and Nevada.