checkAd

LL Flooring Partners with NFCAP to Help Build the Future of Flooring

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 12:28  |  11   |   |   

LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, (NYSE:LL), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring, today announced a partnership with the National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program (NFCAP), in efforts to lend its resources and professional networks to help address the future need for flooring contractors and advance the profession. LL Flooring made the announcement at the annual Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA) conference in Austin, Texas.

As the first national retailer to partner with the apprenticeship program, LL Flooring will connect NFCAP apprentices across the country with participating flooring contractors who will mentor the flooring industry’s next generation of professional installers. LL will also be donating product, providing access to its website and marketing channels, advising on the curriculum, and providing direct financial support to grow the program.

LL Flooring is dedicated to serving its customers with a complete solution that includes both quality products and service, which is why the Company is eager to dedicate resources to help build and train a new generation of high-quality installers and contractors who take pride in their craftsmanship. A recent study found that the nationwide industry will see nearly 200,000 installers and contractors retire over the next few years.

“Installation services represent a core value we provide our customers, and we are excited to support future-facing programs like the NFCAP that are attracting and educating a new pool of installation talent,” said Damien McGaugh, Senior Vice President of Sales at LL Flooring. “We have a broad LL network of professional installers and contractors who understand the importance of taking pride in quality craftsmanship, which we’re eager to foster in this upcoming generation.”

NFCAP is working with the Department of Labor and the National Job Corps to connect with vocational schools and training programs across the country, the goal being to reach interested young tradespeople and link them with an LL Flooring contractor to get them on the track to certification. Currently the NFCAP has apprenticeships underway in California; additionally, the program is fully approved in Texas, and it’s on track for approval in Florida, Illinois, and Nevada.

Seite 1 von 3
Lumber Liquidators Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LL Flooring Partners with NFCAP to Help Build the Future of Flooring LL Flooring, formerly Lumber Liquidators, (NYSE:LL), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring, today announced a partnership with the National Flooring Contractors Apprenticeship Program (NFCAP), in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Apple Unveils New iPad mini with Breakthrough Performance in Stunning New Design
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
ImmunoPrecise’s Dutch Subsidiary Receives French Research Tax Credit (CIR) Accreditation
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.09.21LL Flooring Expands Retail Footprint to More Than 420 Stores, Including Three New Showroom-Only Locations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten