QAD Precision President Corey Rhodes to Speak at 2021 PARCEL Forum

QAD Precision, an industry-leading provider of global trade and transportation execution solutions, will exhibit at the 2021 PARCEL Forum, September 14-16, in Washington, D.C. QAD Precision President Corey Rhodes is a featured speaker at the event, presenting on the benefits of moving parcel shipping to the cloud. QAD Precision is a division of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ:QADB).

QAD Precision offers a global, multilingual, multi-carrier parcel shipping solution along with a comprehensive carrier network that services every region of the world, along with a centralized portal for 360-degree visibility and exception alerts as parcels move through the carrier network.

“Parcel shipping is in our DNA. As we have seen in the last eighteen months of skyrocketing shipping volumes, moving parcel shipments efficiently and cost effectively has been a growing challenge for many companies,” said Rhodes. “At the same time, cross-border shipments are increasing, and companies need to be able to meet global trade regulations as well as provide excellent service to customers, no matter where they are. With our comprehensive global parcel carrier network and global trade solutions, we can help companies optimize their parcel shipping, no matter where they ship from or ship to.”

Rhodes will speak at the event Wednesday, September 15, at 12:20 to 1:00pm EDT. In his session, “Why Cloud, Why Now,” Rhodes will share:

  • The benefits of moving to the cloud
  • Why parcel shipping should be an integral part of a successful supply chain strategy
  • How to leverage the cloud’s flexibility, scalability and connectivity.

QAD Precision’s Chris Shea and Jeff Flanagan will be on hand to answer questions in booth 206. Attendees are invited to drop by to learn more about how QAD Precision helps enterprises to simplify global parcel shipping, mitigate compliance risk, and optimize global trade and transportation processes to increase logistics ROI.

About QAD Precision – Trusted Global Trade and Transportation Execution

QAD Precision, a division of QAD Inc., provides industry-leading global trade compliance, and multi carrier transportation execution solutions from a single, integrated platform. An ISO-certified company, QAD Precision’s scalable and extensible solution easily integrates with existing ERP and WMS solutions. Industry leaders in every region of the world rely on QAD Precision’s global support centers to leverage thousands of carrier services and manage millions of global trade and shipping transactions every day. For more information about QAD Precision, visit www.qadprecision.com.

