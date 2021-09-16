checkAd

SEE Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 00:22  |  31   |   |   

Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEE) today announced the pricing of its offering of 1.573% senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The offering was upsized from $425 million aggregate principal amount of Notes to $600 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes will be jointly and severally, and irrevocably and unconditionally, guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each of Sealed Air's existing and future wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that guarantee its senior secured credit facilities, subject to release under certain circumstances. The Notes and related guarantees will be secured on a first-priority basis by liens on substantially all of our and our domestic guarantor subsidiaries' personal property securing obligations we owe to lenders under our senior secured credit facilities on a pari passu basis, subject to certain exceptions.

Sealed Air intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repurchase the 4.875% senior notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) pursuant to the tender offer commenced by the Company today and satisfy and discharge all of its outstanding 2022 Notes in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2022 Notes, including any premiums, fees and expenses in connection therewith. Net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, after initial purchasers’ discounts and commissions and the Company’s estimated fees and expenses, are expected to be approximately $595 million. We expect the offering to close on September 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes and related guarantees will be offered only to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

Seite 1 von 3


Sealed Air Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEE Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of Senior Secured Notes Sealed Air Corporation (“Sealed Air” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEE) today announced the pricing of its offering of 1.573% senior secured notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The offering was upsized from $425 million aggregate principal amount of Notes to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
BevCanna Announces Product Listings and Purchase Orders from British Columbia Liquor Distribution ...
Coinbase Announces the Upsize and Pricing of $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes for General Corporate ...
WDH ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Waterdrop Inc. and Announces ...
Alpine Immune Sciences Announces $91 Million Private Placement
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
PAR Technology Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible ...
Henry Schein Announces New Distribution Leadership Structure to Enhance Customer Experience and ...
Philip Morris International (PMI) Increases Dividend by 4.2% to Annualized Rate of $5.00 per Share
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21SEE Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21SEE Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation For Any and All 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21SEE Announces Upcoming Event with the Financial Community
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten