Thunderbird Entertainment’s Great Pacific Media Announces Production is Underway on New Lifestyle Series Gut Job Starring Sebastian Clovis

Great Pacific Media (GPM), the unscripted division of Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD, OTCQX: THBRF), in partnership with Corus Studios, is pleased to announce principal photography has started on HGTV Canada’s Gut Job in Toronto.

Gut Job (8x60) will see the return of fan-favourite Canadian contractor Sebastian Clovis from the popular lifestyle series $ave My Reno. In the new series, Clovis will guide property owners through the biggest home renovations of their lives. Gut Job will air on HGTV Canada in 2022, and casting is underway in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Corus and Sebastian Clovis, which started over six years ago, with an exciting new series called Gut Job,” said David Way, president, Great Pacific Media. “Seb’s immense talent, relentless energy, integrity and creativity will shine as he guides homeowners through the most daunting renos of their lives – his empathetic touch, work ethic and humour really come to life in this new series.”

Clovis adds, “Running into unexpected major renovation problems can feel like a punch to the gut. I’ve seen it happen countless times to homeowners as well as experienced it firsthand. I am passionate about fixing renovation issues – and finding innovative construction solutions. This is what I am on a mission to do. I want this show to reflect happy heartfelt builds while also paying close attention to renovation issues that can feel insurmountable. Those jobs require more thought and creativity- and those gut jobs are the jobs for me!”

Gut Job was born from Clovis’ years of coaching homeowners through all types of housing and renovation issues. Through this new series, Clovis will use his experience and skills to guide overwhelmed homeowners through the gut-wrenching gauntlet of surprises and decisions that come with renovations. Viewers will have a front row seat watching Clovis help homeowners gut, design, build and beautify problematic properties into jaw-droppers.

For information on Thunderbird and to subscribe to the Company’s investor list for news updates, go to www.thunderbird.tv. Corus Studios will lead distribution for the series internationally.

ABOUT THUNDERBIRD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service multiplatform production, distribution and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world’s leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird’s vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird Kids and Family (Atomic Cartoons), and Thunderbird Factual and Scripted (Great Pacific Media). The Company also has a division dedicated to global distribution and consumer products. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

