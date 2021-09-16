checkAd

ServiceNow’s Latest Now Platform Release Helps Businesses Workflow the Biggest Challenges of the Hybrid Work Era

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced the Now Platform Rome release. The latest version of the Now Platform delivers hundreds of innovations designed to empower organizations to adapt to the hybrid work era – evolving business models, managing the employee fatigue crisis, and scaling automation and app development across the enterprise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005232/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Servicenow!
Long
Basispreis 611,63€
Hebel 14,94
Ask 0,33
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 692,95€
Hebel 14,92
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Employee Center (Graphic: Business Wire)

Employee Center (Graphic: Business Wire)

With a customer base representing nearly 80% of the Fortune 500, ServiceNow helps organizations across industries and geographies meet the challenges and opportunities of a new world of work. As the global economy expands at its strongest post-recession pace in 80 years, the Now Platform Rome release gives organizations the tools they need to quickly create agile work environments, deliver compelling customer and employee experiences, and accelerate innovation, so they can thrive in a new economy.

“The rapid onset of hybrid work has accelerated the digital imperative and forever changed 21st century business models,” said Chirantan “CJ” Desai, chief product and engineering officer at ServiceNow. “Our customers need digital platforms that enable seamless, compelling employee and customer experiences in any environment, and help them stay agile, resilient, and productive. With our latest release, ServiceNow is workflowing solutions to help businesses navigate work moments that matter in a new economy.”

Reducing employee fatigue with simple, engaging experiences

With the Now Platform Rome release, new employee-focused solutions delivered via a unified employee experience platform allow organizations to create simple, engaging employee experiences from anywhere, so employees can navigate work moments that matter with ease and confidence. New and enhanced solutions include:

  • Employee Center serves as the digital command center for the hybrid workforce. It provides a single, connected interface for employees to quickly and easily find personalized information, complete tasks, get help and request services across departments – including IT, HR, facilities, procurement, and legal – all in one place. Employee Center reduces the time it takes employees to look for help and reduces application fatigue by integrating necessary information in one place. Organizations can easily curate information and services into dynamic, personalized topic pages that make it easy for employees to find the answers they need. Employee Center will also integrate with Microsoft Teams to meet employees where they are.
  • Employee Journey Management guides employees through the moments that matter with connected experiences for cross-departmental journeys like onboarding, work transitions, and offboarding. It also empowers HR teams and managers to personalize resources, plans, and needs – all on the same platform.

In today’s increasingly challenging talent environment – 3.6 million Americans quit their jobs in May 2021 alone, with fatigue a likely factor of departures – digital transformation is no longer only a driver of growth and productivity. It is an imperative to help employees find better balance in the hybrid world of work and keep them creative, productive, and engaged.

Seite 1 von 4
ServiceNow Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ServiceNow’s Latest Now Platform Release Helps Businesses Workflow the Biggest Challenges of the Hybrid Work Era ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced the Now Platform Rome release. The latest version of the Now Platform delivers hundreds of innovations designed to empower …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrServiceNow Expands Strategic Partnership With Microsoft With New Collaborative App in Teams That Streamlines the Flow of Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.09.2139,9 % Rendite in drei Monaten? Diese IT-Aktie hat noch viel Potenzial!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.09.21ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools for Eighth Consecutive Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21ServiceNow to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21ServiceNow Names Enterprise Software Veteran Jon Sigler to Lead Platform Product Organization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21ServiceNow Appoints Uber CTO Sukumar Rathnam to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Telia Taps ServiceNow to Transform Service and Customer Operations and Deliver Great Experiences for Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten