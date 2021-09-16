ServiceNow’s Latest Now Platform Release Helps Businesses Workflow the Biggest Challenges of the Hybrid Work Era

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today announced the Now Platform Rome release. The latest version of the Now Platform delivers hundreds of innovations designed to empower organizations to adapt to the hybrid work era – evolving business models, managing the employee fatigue crisis, and scaling automation and app development across the enterprise.

Employee Center (Graphic: Business Wire)

With a customer base representing nearly 80% of the Fortune 500, ServiceNow helps organizations across industries and geographies meet the challenges and opportunities of a new world of work. As the global economy expands at its strongest post-recession pace in 80 years, the Now Platform Rome release gives organizations the tools they need to quickly create agile work environments, deliver compelling customer and employee experiences, and accelerate innovation, so they can thrive in a new economy.

“The rapid onset of hybrid work has accelerated the digital imperative and forever changed 21st century business models,” said Chirantan “CJ” Desai, chief product and engineering officer at ServiceNow. “Our customers need digital platforms that enable seamless, compelling employee and customer experiences in any environment, and help them stay agile, resilient, and productive. With our latest release, ServiceNow is workflowing solutions to help businesses navigate work moments that matter in a new economy.”

Reducing employee fatigue with simple, engaging experiences

With the Now Platform Rome release, new employee-focused solutions delivered via a unified employee experience platform allow organizations to create simple, engaging employee experiences from anywhere, so employees can navigate work moments that matter with ease and confidence. New and enhanced solutions include:

Employee Center serves as the digital command center for the hybrid workforce. It provides a single, connected interface for employees to quickly and easily find personalized information, complete tasks, get help and request services across departments – including IT, HR, facilities, procurement, and legal – all in one place. Employee Center reduces the time it takes employees to look for help and reduces application fatigue by integrating necessary information in one place. Organizations can easily curate information and services into dynamic, personalized topic pages that make it easy for employees to find the answers they need. Employee Center will also integrate with Microsoft Teams to meet employees where they are.

serves as the digital command center for the hybrid workforce. It provides a single, connected interface for employees to quickly and easily find personalized information, complete tasks, get help and request services across departments – including IT, HR, facilities, procurement, and legal – all in one place. Employee Center reduces the time it takes employees to look for help and reduces application fatigue by integrating necessary information in one place. Organizations can easily curate information and services into dynamic, personalized topic pages that make it easy for employees to find the answers they need. Employee Center will also integrate with Microsoft Teams to meet employees where they are. Employee Journey Management guides employees through the moments that matter with connected experiences for cross-departmental journeys like onboarding, work transitions, and offboarding. It also empowers HR teams and managers to personalize resources, plans, and needs – all on the same platform.

In today’s increasingly challenging talent environment – 3.6 million Americans quit their jobs in May 2021 alone, with fatigue a likely factor of departures – digital transformation is no longer only a driver of growth and productivity. It is an imperative to help employees find better balance in the hybrid world of work and keep them creative, productive, and engaged.