checkAd

Zebra Technologies to Present at the J.P. Morgan 12th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 16:00  |  13   |   |   

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the company will virtually present at the J.P. Morgan 12th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference on Thurs., Sept. 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com. A replay will also be available for a limited time.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Zebra Technologies!
Long
Basispreis 542,09€
Hebel 13,29
Ask 0,36
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 627,87€
Hebel 11,71
Ask 0,41
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corporation, registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2021 Zebra Technologies Corporation and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Zebra Technologies (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zebra Technologies to Present at the J.P. Morgan 12th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the company will virtually present at the J.P. Morgan 12th …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
U.S. Bank Receives $65 Million in New Markets Tax Credit Allocations
HPE Survey Finds 76% of Doctors and Nurses Believe Telehealth Will Dominate Patient Care in Near ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
AVANGRID’s Vineyard Wind I Joint Venture Reaches Financial Close
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Seven-in-10 Hospital Executives Acknowledge Need to Invest More to Maximize Staff Efficiency
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Zebra Technologies Introduces New Windows 12-inch Rugged Tablets and 2-in-1s
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21FourKites und Zebra Technologies bauen Zusammenarbeit aus und bieten nordamerikanischen und europäischen Kunden durchgängige Transparenz
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Zebra Circular Economy Program Wins Business Intelligence Group 2021 Sustainability Award
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Zebra Technologies Named 2021 Long Island Top Workplace by Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Zebra Technologies to Acquire Antuit.ai
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten