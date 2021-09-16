Zebra Technologies to Present at the J.P. Morgan 12th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that the company will virtually present at the J.P. Morgan 12th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference on Thurs., Sept. 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

To listen to the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.zebra.com. A replay will also be available for a limited time.