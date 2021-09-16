Radian’s Blockchain-Backed Title Insurance Offering Launches in Arizona, California, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that its innovative title insurance and closing services offering, titlegenius, has launched in Arizona, California, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania, following its initial debut in Florida. titlegenius platform provides a simple, transparent and secure way to order title insurance and closing services online, delivering value for both real estate agents and homebuyers.*

At www.mytitlegenius.com, homebuyers can access the blockchain-enabled online portal that empowers them to shop for and save on title and closing services directly. (Photo: Business Wire)

At www.mytitlegenius.com, homebuyers can access the blockchain-enabled online portal that empowers them to shop for and save on title and closing services directly. The portal features easy-to-use tools that range from remote check capture to online notarization, helping homebuyers proceed through the closing process more quickly and confidently than ever before and increasing transparency, communication and information security for agents.

“titlegenius is a significant leap forward in what consumers can expect from a title insurance experience,” said Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Franchise Officer and Co-Head of Real Estate, Brien McMahon. “Title insurance has long been a ‘black box’ for homebuyers, but titlegenius provides a smart way for them to save on closing costs with the help of our innovative, patent-pending technology.”

A Better Process: Problems Solved by titlegenius