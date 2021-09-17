D-BOX Becomes the Official Haptic Supplier of Adrenalin GmbH

All DRSeven Simulators in all future Nürburgring eSports Sim Racing Centers will be equipped with D-BOX actuators

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, and Adrenalin GmbH (“Adrenalin”) are pleased to announce an agreement upon which D-BOX becomes the exclusive haptic supplier for all their Simulators, including the DRSeven Sim Racing Simulators created for Nürburgring eSports, their first 6 degrees of freedom (“DOF”) unit dedicated to eSports. Nürburgring eSports is planning to open several franchises over the coming year, offering the best global network of Sim Racing eSports venues. Adrenalin GmbH and D-BOX will be attending the ADAC Sim Racing Expo 2021 this week (booth 5/5), from September 17 to September 19, at the Nürburgring in Germany.



The global gaming simulator market is estimated to grow quite rapidly over the next few years. Adrenalin wants to capitalize on that opportunity, offer a superior playing experience and enhanced performance. Adrenalin has tested several haptic solutions available in the market and determined that D-BOX was the most precise and reliable solution. Based on that, they have decided to install D-BOX actuators in all their products especially in their DRSeven simulators which will be deployed in all the Nürburgring eSports franchises.

The quality of racing games has improved dramatically over the recent years. In Sim Racing, we are now approaching the realism of car racing both in terms of the realistic representation of established racing circuits and the sensations felt in a race car. The deployment of racing simulation centers will therefore undoubtedly benefit the training of a new generation of racing drivers by allowing them to familiarize themselves with the different circuits, different types of race cars, without time limit, and at a fraction of the cost of a real racing practice session.

“We really believe in this concept of Sim Racing Centers. As vaccines roll out around the world, restrictions lift and entertainment complexes reopen gradually, it appears that people are willing to pay for an experience they could not get after a year stuck at home,” declared Yannick Gemme, Vice President, Sales of D-BOX. “Sim Racing centers is a fairly new concept, which we believe will attract people looking for new immersive and realistic racing experiences.”