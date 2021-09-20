ErosSTX’s UK Bondholders Approved the Amendment to Extend the Maturity Date and Waive Select Covenants

These modifications and waivers include, among other things, (i) an extension of the maturity date from October 15, 2021 to April 15, 2023; (ii) an increase in the interest rate from 6.5% to 8.5%, effective as of October 15, 2021; (iii) extensions of the financial reporting covenants (a) from July 31, 2021 to November 30, 2021 with respect to the obligation to deliver the Company’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and (b) from November 30, 2021 to January 31, 2022 with respect to the obligation to deliver the Company’s interim financial statements for the six months ending September 30, 2021; and (iv) a waiver of the financial covenants regarding the Company’s leverage ratio and fixed charge cover ratio until the earlier of the release of the Company’s interim financial statements for the six months ending September 30, 2022 and November 30, 2022.

About Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, (“ErosSTX”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content and music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups to create a global entertainment company with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

