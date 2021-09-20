checkAd

ROCCAT’s Pro Line of PC Gaming Mice Support NVIDIA’s Reflex Latency Analyzer

ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (NASDAQ: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC gaming accessories brand, today announced that the Kone Pro, Kone Pro Air, and Burst Pro professional-grade PC gaming mice are compatible with NVIDIA’s latency measuring system, Reflex. NVIDIA Reflex is a revolutionary suite of technologies that optimize and measure system latency to deliver the ultimate competitive advantage. NVIDIA G-SYNC displays with Reflex have the world’s first and only system latency analyzer that detect clicks coming from gaming mice with Reflex and measure the time for the resulting pixels (weapon muzzle flash) to change on screen. PC gamers can start every match with confidence knowing their system is operating at the lowest possible latency.

When using ROCCAT’s Kone Pro, Kone Pro Air, or Burst Pro mice in conjunction with an NVIDIA G-SYNC display with Reflex, gamers can measure and improve full peripheral and end-to-end system latency. There are only a limited number of PC gaming mice verified by NVIDIA to achieve this designation.

“Our goal is always that ROCCAT products give gamers a competitive edge, and combining the speed of the Titan Optical Switches in our Pro mice with the ability to reduce system latency through NVIDIA’s Reflex technology certainly does that,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. “NVIDIA is looking to improve the experience for all esports players, and our lightweight and lightning-fast Pro mice are designed to achieve this as well. We’re excited to be partnering with NVIDIA to make every click count.”

“NVIDIA Reflex gives competitive gamers an accurate measurement of system latency,” said Seth Schneider, Esports Product Manager, NVIDIA. “Using ROCCAT’s Pro mice together with Reflex enables competitive gamers to accurately optimize their settings and head confidently into battle.”

For additional information about NVIDIA’s Reflex Latency Analyzer check out NVIDIA’s guide for using the Reflex Analyzer, and be sure to follow @NVIDIAGeForce on social media for the latest NVIDIA Reflex updates.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

