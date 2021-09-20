George Risk Industries, Inc. First Quarter FYE 2022 Results and Annual Dividend Announcement

KIMBALL, NE / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC., (OTC PINK:RSKIA), a diversified and leading American manufacturer of a wide variety of products in the security and proximity sensor industries, recorded net sales of …

KIMBALL, NE / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / GEORGE RISK INDUSTRIES, INC., (OTC PINK:RSKIA), a diversified and leading American manufacturer of a wide variety of products in the security and proximity sensor industries, recorded net sales of $4,955,000 for the quarter ending July 31, 2021. This is an increase of 22.44% over the same period the prior year. Net income for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, was $1,746,000, a 29.97% decrease from the corresponding quarter last year. Unrealized gains on investments were not as big as they were for the same quarter last year, resulting in the overall net income decrease. Earnings per share for the quarter ended July 31, 2021, was $0.35 per common share and $0.50 per common share for the quarter ended July 31, 2020. George Risk Industries, Inc. is on track to have another record breaking sales year. Like everyone, we faced challenges through the pandemic but have been fortunate that we have been able to stay open every day, selling, producing, and shipping products domestically and around the world. Unlike many manufactures who have experienced long delays receiving raw materials and with shipping bottlenecks, we have been relatively unscathed thanks to purchasing in large quantities and planning for advanced lead times. However, as it looks like the pandemic will be rolling into year three, we are starting to see delays in our supply chain.