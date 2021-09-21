checkAd

DGAP-News Disruptive antibacterial silver coating technology: Very good results after use of 3 silver-coated implants as positive indication for start of human clinical study in Q4/21

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.09.2021, 07:30  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Study
Disruptive antibacterial silver coating technology: Very good results after use of 3 silver-coated implants as positive indication for start of human clinical study in Q4/21

21.09.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") announces that three implants coated with the Company's innovative antibacterial silver technology have already been implanted in patients. With its antibacterial silver coating technology, aap addresses one of the greatest and as yet inadequately solved challenges in traumatology: the reduction of surgical site infections (SSI).
 

In all three surgeries very good healing processes have been recorded so far and no indications of infections have been detected. In addition, measurements of the silver concentration in two of these operations showed that there was only a relevant increase in the silver concentration locally in the area of the wound where the antibacterial effect is needed. The very good overall results are a positive indication for the planned human clinical study that aap intends to launch in Germany in the fourth quarter of 2021 to obtain CE approval.
 

The interventions were performed as part of an IIT study and two individual healing trials at the University Hospital Regensburg and the Dill Clinics in Dillenburg. These involved particularly severe infections and complex bone fracture healing disorders in which the therapeutic measures used were specifically supplemented by aap's innovative antibacterial silver coating technology to increase the chances of healing.
 

"In addition to the very good healing processes after the operations at our hospital, the results of the silver concentration analysis are particularly positive from my point of view," says Prof. Dr. Dr. Volker Alt, Director of the Clinic for Trauma Surgery at the University Hospital Regensburg and expert in the field of antimicrobial coatings. "Here, there was a desired significant increase in the local silver concentration in the wound, whereas the systematic silver concentration in the rest of the body was very low and therefore completely unproblematic. These are very positive findings that show that the silver ions are released by aap's special coating and essentially only appear where they are actually supposed to act." "I can only confirm the colleague Alt: I also saw an excellent healing process during my operation and could no longer detect any infection activity after ten days," adds Dr. med. Rene Burchard, head physician at the Clinic for Orthopedics & Trauma Surgery at the Dill Clinics in Dillenburg. "If the results are confirmed in the upcoming human clinical study, I see a good chance that such a technology has the potential to become the market standard."

Seite 1 von 5
aap Implantate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Disruptive antibacterial silver coating technology: Very good results after use of 3 silver-coated implants as positive indication for start of human clinical study in Q4/21 DGAP-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Study Disruptive antibacterial silver coating technology: Very good results after use of 3 silver-coated implants as positive indication for start of human clinical study in Q4/21 21.09.2021 / 07:30 The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt SE: SIXT hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 deutlich an
DGAP-News: Rentschler Biopharma appoints Dr. Christian Schetter as Chief Scientific Officer, strengthening ...
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Extended research on the Baader Bank share
DGAP-News: Erweitertes Research zur Baader Bank-Aktie
Airtime Partecipazioni S.p.A. Admission to Trading Announcement
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Datametrex AI gibt ein Update und eine Prognose im Hinblick auf den mit einem weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Disruptive antibakterielle Silberbeschichtungstechnologie: Sehr gute Ergebnisse nach Einsatz von 3 silberbeschichteten Implantaten als positive Indikation für Start der klinischen Humanstudie in Q4/21
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG hebt EBITDA-Prognose für Geschäftsjahr 2021 deutlich an
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: aap Implantate AG significantly raises EBITDA forecast for financial year 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs