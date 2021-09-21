checkAd

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Enters into exclusive negotiations with Syclef to sell its refrigeration contracting and service operations in France

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.09.2021, 12:30  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Enters into exclusive negotiations with Syclef to sell its refrigeration contracting and service operations in France

21.09.2021 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GEA enters into exclusive negotiations with Syclef to sell its refrigeration contracting and service operations in France

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft!
Long
Basispreis 36,84€
Hebel 14,06
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 42,14€
Hebel 12,30
Ask 0,28
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Duesseldorf, September 21, 2021 - GEA entered into exclusive negotiations regarding the potential sale of its refrigeration contracting operations in France to Syclef, a leading French company specializing in the installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems. The potential transaction marks the conclusion of GEA's portfolio review that was initiated in 2019. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the possible sale.

GEA Refrigeration France SAS, based in Les Sorinières (near Nantes), provides customized refrigeration solutions for industrial customers. The company, with about 230 employees, generated revenues of about EUR 75 million in 2020. The company is well established in the French market. However, it does not sustainably reach margin targets set by GEA for this type of business. The potential transaction does not affect GEA's compressor selling business in France, which retains its strategic importance and will be retained by GEA. After the divestiture, the focus in the French market will be on selling compressors and related equipment to packagers and contractors.

The transaction remains subject to the information and consultation process of the relevant employee representative bodies in accordance with applicable laws as well as approval by antitrust authorities. A potential closing is not expected before Q1 2022.

 

Media Relations:
Anne Putz
Peter-Müller-Strasse 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany
Phone +49 (0)211 9136-1500
anne.putz@gea.com

About GEA
GEA is one of the world's largest systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The international industrial technology group specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenue of more than EUR 4.6 billion in fiscal year 2020. A major focus is on continuously enhancing the sustainability and efficiency of customers' production processes. GEA plants, processes and components help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, plastic use and food waste in production worldwide. In this way, GEA makes a decisive contribution toward a sustainable future, fully in line with its corporate philosophy of "engineering for a better world."

Seite 1 von 3
GEA Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Enters into exclusive negotiations with Syclef to sell its refrigeration contracting and service operations in France DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Enters into exclusive negotiations with Syclef to sell its refrigeration contracting and service operations in France 21.09.2021 / 12:30 The issuer is …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief's Wholly Owned Subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, Reports Data Published in Peer ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM POTENTIAL INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt SE: SIXT hebt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 deutlich an
DGAP-News: Formycon veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnis 2021
DGAP-News: Exasol AG veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021
DGAP-DD: BASF SE deutsch
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG setzt Wachstumskurs entschlossen fort
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG continues growth course
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Strong growth in 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Wachstum beschleunigt sich im Jahr 2022
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SoP CONFIRMATION ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:49 UhrGea will Kühlanlagengeschäft in Frankreich veräußern - Gespräche mit Syclef
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
12:32 UhrGEA Group in Talks to Sell French Refrigeration Contracting & Service Operations
PLX AI | Analysen
12:30 UhrDGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Nimmt Exklusivverhandlungen mit Syclef über den Verkauf seines Kälteanlagenbau- und Servicegeschäfts in Frankreich auf
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
08:42 UhrIdeas Daily TV: DAX mit Fehlstart in die neue Woche / Marktidee: GEA Group
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
20.09.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Wall Street lässt Gewinne im Dax schrumpfen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.09.21AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - “New Food” is the place to be
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
16.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 16.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Aktien Frankfurt: Deutliche Kursgewinne - Dax über 15 700 Punkte nahe Tageshoch
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte