checkAd

Olympians Felicitated at KIIT

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 13:56  |  22   |   |   

BHUBANESWAR, India, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University has unrolled the red carpets for Olympians. KIIT has remained a crucible of sports enthusiasm and in this endeavor, there has been a mushroom eruption of sports talents in last few years. The initiative at this front got a kick start from 2005 and then after there has been no looking back.

Two Stadiums of KIIT to be Named after Pramod Bhagat and Dutee Chand

Flattening Curves:

Surpassing all odds, the talents from the KIIT have left footprints in Tokyo Olympics recently, adding an extra feather, in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics, Pramod Bhagat, who has been associated with KIIT for long, has won Gold Medal in Badminton. He frequently practiced for his games in KIIT Indoor Stadium. In recognition of his outstanding achievements, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS felicitated him in the presence of senior officials of KIIT & KISS. KIIT also honoured him with a Cash Prize of Rs.5,00,000.

Milestones Set:

KIIT has decided to name the Indoor Stadium (where he practiced his game) as 'Pramod Bhagat Indoor Stadium'. Besides, Mr. Pramod will be honoured with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) from KIIT or KISS Deemed to be University.

Dutee Chand of KIIT School of Law, has been on the Olympics tracks for two successive terms including the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics-2021. She has also bagged two Silver medals in Asiad, and become the first woman in the country to win the Gold Medal in the World University Games representing KIIT University.

KIIT has decided to name the Synthetic Athletic Stadium of KIIT after Dutee as 'Dutee Chand Stadium'. Dutee's name is also considered for honouring with an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) from KIIT or KISS Deemed to be University next year. KIIT is the first university in India to name its two stadiums after Olympians.

Another World Champion, Mr. Rakhal Sethy was also provided a check worth Rs. 2.7 lakh for a wheelchair to participate in Fencing Para World Cup in November.

Two stadiums of KIIT will be named after these two Olympians in December 2021 informed, Dr. Samanta. He hailed the Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Mr. Naveen Patnaik, who has been tirelessly promoting sports and sports persons for last so many years. He has especially promoted Dutee and Promod.

Media Contact:
Dr. Shradhanjali Nayak
director.pr@kiit.ac.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1630778/KIIT_Stadiums.jpg
 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Olympians Felicitated at KIIT BHUBANESWAR, India, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University has unrolled the red carpets for Olympians. KIIT has remained a crucible of sports enthusiasm and in this endeavor, there has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton
Binance Charity launches NFT tree planting project 'Tree Millions' to plant 10M trees worldwide
Tencent Cloud Strengthens Collaboration with Grafana Labs
Top Finalists announced for the 7th Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2021
Shell signs agreement to sell Permian interest for $9.5 billion to ConocoPhillips
UV Coatings to Emerge as the Top Choice in Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market with Sales Forecast to Rise at 8.1% CAGR through 2031: Future Market Insights
Global Smart Mobility Market Increasing at a Phenomenal Pace to Reach USD 148.91 Billion by 2028 ...
Acrylic Adhesives to Remain Top Choice for UV Cured Adhesives, Accounting for Over 40% of Sales ...
SoftBank Robotics and Keenon Robotics announce strategic global partnership, driving productivity ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...