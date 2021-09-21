BeMetals Extends Option Agreement for Thunder Mountain Gold's South Mountain Project

BOISE, ID and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCQB:THMG)(TSXV:THM), (the "Company" or "THMG") is pleased to report that the Company has agreed to an extension of the option agreement (the "Option …

BOISE, ID and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCQB:THMG)(TSXV:THM), (the "Company" or "THMG") is pleased to report that the Company has agreed to an extension of the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with BeMetals Corp. (TSXV: BMET, OTCQB: BMTLF, Frankfurt: 1OI.F) ("BeMetals"), to acquire up to a 100% interest in the South Mountain Project ("South Mountain" or the "Project" or the "Property") in southwest Idaho, U.S.A. Eric T. Jones, President and CEO of Thunder Mountain Gold Inc. commented, "We at the Company are excited with the proposed program ahead outlined by BeMetals that this extension will allow. The underground drilling in 2019 and 2020 has indicated that the high precious metal polymetallic massive sulfide mineralization likely continues at depths below the extent defined by this program. BeMetals is proposing deep core holes from the surface to test this downdip extension. If successful, the resource would be significantly increased, and would enhance the economics of South Mountain."