Smith-Midland President and CEO, Ashley Smith, Named to the 2021 Virginia 500 Power List

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) Smith-Midland President and CEO, Ashley Smith, has been named to the Virginia 500: The 2021 Power List. Inclusion in the list is a recognition of an individual's strength, influence and, prominence and reputation within their field. Smith is one of only 30 recipients in the Commonwealth of Virginia to be named in the Manufacturing Category.

Since its founding as Smith Cattleguard in 1960, Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. The $44 million publicly traded company Smith-Midland has grown substantially. since its founding in 1960 as Smith Cattleguard. The corporation maintains its success and growth by continuously creating innovative products and services, hiring elite staff associates, and supporting the development of employees to their fullest potential. Smith-Midland employs 230 people in three states, with the majority working in Virginia. Many of those employees have been with the company for greater than 10 years, exemplifying a loyalty almost unheard of in today's world. This testifies to the inclusive culture that Smith-Midland continues to cultivate.

Smith looks forward to the Company's ability to continue supporting Virginia as they invest in additional transportation infrastructure. "Virginia does a remarkable job, and I am proud to be part of the states' ongoing infrastructure improvements. I am delighted grateful to receive such an award, but this award would not be possible without all of the support and hard work from all of our staff associates," Ashley said. "Having safe, and efficient roads and transportation options benefits the entire community. Everyone at of us at Smith-Midland are is excited to do our their part to help make that happen."

Smith is a past chairman of the National Precast Concrete Association and is a current member of the Board of Trustees of Bridgewater College. He also serves as a volunteer leader with many civic, educational and charity organizations.

Published by Virginia Business, this is the second annual edition of the Virginia 500 Power List. In assembling the Virginia 500 Power list, Virginia Business considers an array of factors, including - but not limited to - annual revenue, newsworthiness, community involvement, diversity, number of employees (in Virginia and worldwide), and how large of a presence the organization has in the Commonwealth.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Management and the Board own approximately 20 percent of SMID stock, aligning with shareholder values.

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SoftSound, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

