Regions to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Oct. 22, 2021

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Executives from the company will discuss the results via a live audio webcast beginning at 10 a.m. ET on that date. A news release and additional materials will be made available on Regions’ Investor Relations website at ir.regions.com prior to the webcast on Oct. 22.

 

In addition to the live audio webcast at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22, an associated slide presentation will be reviewed by Regions executives. An archived recording of the webcast will be available within ir.regions.com following the live event.

 

 

A telephone replay will also be available from Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, beginning at 2 p.m. ET through Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. To listen, dial 1-855-859-2056, and enter conference code 2058432.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

