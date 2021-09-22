First American Financial Corporation Names Lisa Cornehl Chief Legal Officer

“Lisa is a proven legal strategist and operator who has skillfully managed our company’s risk and vigorously defended its reputation,” said Ken DeGiorgio, president of First American Financial Corporation. “Her keen insights into our business and strategic counsel will serve our company well as we execute on our growth strategy.”

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) , a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that Lisa Cornehl has been named senior vice president and chief legal officer. In her new position, Cornehl will be responsible for setting the company’s legal strategy and for overseeing its legal affairs. She previously served as deputy general counsel, litigation and as chief privacy officer.

Cornehl is also an influential industry voice who currently serves on the American Land Title Association’s Executive Steering Committee on data privacy. Since joining First American in 2011 as senior litigation counsel, Cornehl’s legal acumen and leadership skills helped earn her a growing set of responsibilities. She was promoted to deputy general counsel, litigation in 2015 and was appointed chief privacy officer in 2018. Earlier in her career, she worked for a leading international law firm.

Cornehl will serve as a member of First American’s executive management team and report directly to DeGiorgio.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

