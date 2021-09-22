checkAd

Golden Matrix Upgrades to OTCQX Market

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 15:20  |  24   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTCQX:GMGI), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today reported that the company has qualified to upgrade from the Pink market …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTCQX:GMGI), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today reported that the company has qualified to upgrade from the Pink market to the OTCQX® Best Market, the top tier of the OTC Markets, and will begin trading today on the OTCQX under its existing symbol, GMGI.

In qualifying for inclusion on OTCQX, Golden Matrix was obligated to meet OTC Markets' stringent financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Golden Matrix on www.otcmarkets.com.

"This upgrade to the OTCQX Market is a testament to our continuing progress in elevating Golden Matrix into a thriving provider of diverse, top-shelf gaming content and gaming systems to gaming operators and players across the globe," said Chief Executive Officer Brian Goodman, who continued, "It also demonstrates our company's financial strength and our commitment to delivering the highest standard of compliance, disclosure and corporate governance.

"At this juncture, when we believe we are on the cusp of bringing our top-quality aggregated gaming platform to international markets, we anticipate that this upgrade to OTCQX will provide us with expanded access to a wide array of new potential gaming operator customers, increase our exposure within the U.S. investment community, and provide greater opportunity to shareholders seeking to take part in our future growth."

Mr. Goodman also said he expected to be announcing positive news stemming from the upgrade "in the near future."

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label gaming platforms for its international customers, currently located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The Company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Seite 1 von 3
Golden Matrix Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Matrix Upgrades to OTCQX Market LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTCQX:GMGI), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today reported that the company has qualified to upgrade from the Pink market …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Focus Graphite Engages NewFields Canada Mining & Environment to Design the Tailing Storage Facility ...
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Arrangement Agreement, Interim Order for Spin-Out Transaction and ...
Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody ...
Monthly (August 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announces Commencement of Operations of Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: ...
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
Indonesian Buildings Take Extra Precautions Against COVID By Installing Air and Surface ...
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Unique Fabricating, Inc. Raises $4.4 Million, Amends Forbearance Agreement
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21Golden Matrix Reports Twelfth Consecutive Profitable Quarter, Record Revenues for Fiscal Q2 Ended July 31, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen