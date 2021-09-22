Golden Matrix Upgrades to OTCQX Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTCQX:GMGI), a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today reported that the company has qualified to upgrade from the Pink market …

In qualifying for inclusion on OTCQX, Golden Matrix was obligated to meet OTC Markets' stringent financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTCQX:GMGI) , a developer and licensor of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today reported that the company has qualified to upgrade from the Pink market to the OTCQX® Best Market, the top tier of the OTC Markets, and will begin trading today on the OTCQX under its existing symbol, GMGI.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Golden Matrix on www.otcmarkets.com.

"This upgrade to the OTCQX Market is a testament to our continuing progress in elevating Golden Matrix into a thriving provider of diverse, top-shelf gaming content and gaming systems to gaming operators and players across the globe," said Chief Executive Officer Brian Goodman, who continued, "It also demonstrates our company's financial strength and our commitment to delivering the highest standard of compliance, disclosure and corporate governance.

"At this juncture, when we believe we are on the cusp of bringing our top-quality aggregated gaming platform to international markets, we anticipate that this upgrade to OTCQX will provide us with expanded access to a wide array of new potential gaming operator customers, increase our exposure within the U.S. investment community, and provide greater opportunity to shareholders seeking to take part in our future growth."

Mr. Goodman also said he expected to be announcing positive news stemming from the upgrade "in the near future."

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label gaming platforms for its international customers, currently located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The Company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.