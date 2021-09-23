checkAd

PAR Technology Announces 2021 Summer Release for the Punchh Loyalty, Offers, and Customer Engagement Platform

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced the Summer 2021 Product and Innovation Release for its loyalty, offers and engagement platform, Punchh. Punchh provides loyalty solutions for over 200 global enterprise brands, helping turn anonymous buyers into brand superfans through 1:1 personalization and data-driven, omnichannel engagement. The Summer 2021 release includes a continued focus on analytics, marketing automation and consumer experience enhancements, as well as expanded integrations and partnerships.

Even as consumers make their steady return to in-person dining, they will continue to expect a wide variety of digital and mobile solutions at their disposal to provide a personalized and frictionless experience. New technologies that became imperative at the height of the pandemic will see even greater adoption now that consumers are accustomed to the added safety and convenience these new capabilities offer.

The Summer 2021 Release features the addition of Punchh Pickup to the Punchh platform. Punchh Pickup is a native, loyalty-integrated pickup solution that creates a frictionless, end-to-end pickup experience for both customers and employees. It allows operators to view and manage all pickup orders from a customizable web-based console, providing real-time location and arrival estimates that enable clear, automated communications with customers through a personalized mobile and web experience.

In a continued commitment to give Punchh users even more sophisticated analytics solutions to track the success of their marketing campaigns, the release also features enhancements to the platform’s new Campaign Performance Page, previously launched in the Spring 2021 Release. New capabilities include an at-a-glance, simplified view of additional key metrics, such as average order value, email engagement analytics, open and conversion rates, and more. The redesigned page also offers a time series graph to show trend lines by segment (pre, during, and post campaigns), and even faster page speeds for a better user experience.

