PAR Technology Announces 2021 Summer Release for the Punchh Loyalty, Offers, and Customer Engagement Platform

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced the Summer 2021 Product and Innovation Release for its loyalty, offers and engagement platform, Punchh. Punchh provides loyalty solutions for over 200 global enterprise brands, helping turn anonymous buyers into brand superfans through 1:1 personalization and data-driven, omnichannel engagement. The Summer 2021 release includes a continued focus on analytics, marketing automation and consumer experience enhancements, as well as expanded integrations and partnerships.

Even as consumers make their steady return to in-person dining, they will continue to expect a wide variety of digital and mobile solutions at their disposal to provide a personalized and frictionless experience. New technologies that became imperative at the height of the pandemic will see even greater adoption now that consumers are accustomed to the added safety and convenience these new capabilities offer.