Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel announces offer price of EUR 33 per share and publication of the listing prospectus with first day of trading on Euronext Amsterdam to commence on 24 September

23-Sep-2021 / 19:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

Press release

Majorel announces offer price of EUR 33 per share and publication of the listing prospectus with first day of trading on Euronext Amsterdam to commence on 24 September 2021

Luxembourg, 23 September 2021: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel", the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Majorel Group"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience ("CX") solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today announced that the offer price in the private placement (the "Private Placement") has been set at EUR 33 per share.

Highlights:

  • The offer price has been set at EUR 33 per share implying a market capitalization of EUR 3.3 billion
  • The total number of shares sold in the Private Placement is 20,000,000 (the "Offer Shares"), representing 20.0% of Majorel's issued share capital (assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option); if the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the number of shares sold in the Private Placement will increase to 23,000,000 representing 23.0% of the issued share capital
  • The Private Placement represents a value of EUR 660 million assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option (or EUR 759 million assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option). The Company will not receive any proceeds from the Private Placement, the proceeds of which will be received by the selling shareholders
  • Following completion of the Private Placement[1], Bertelsmann and Saham Group will each hold 39.5% of the issued share capital of Majorel assuming no exercise of the over-allotment option and 38.0% respectively assuming full exercise of the over-allotment option
  • The Private Placement was multiple times oversubscribed at the offer price with strong demand from institutional investors globally
  • The listing prospectus was approved today by the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and is available on the corporate website of the Company
  • Listing of, and first trading in, the Company's shares on an "as-if-and-when-issued/delivered" basis on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "MAJ" will commence on 24 September 2021 at 9:00am CEST
  • Delivery of and payment for the shares sold in the Private Placement and the start of unconditional trading in the Company's shares is expected to take place on 28 September 2021
  • BNP Paribas, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and UBS Investment Bank also acting as Joint Bookrunners

Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel Group said: "The private placement of Majorel's shares has been a success. The investor interest we have seen reflects the confidence in Majorel's strategy, with our aim to further enhance our position as a leading player in the global CX industry. We very much look forward to welcoming our new shareholders in the Company and beginning the next chapter together as a listed company on Euronext Amsterdam."

