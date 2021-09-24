Gladstone Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing September 27, 2021

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Gladstone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLEEU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing September 27, 2021, holders of the Company's units (the "Units") that were issued in the Company's initial …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Gladstone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:GLEEU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing September 27, 2021, holders of the Company's units (the "Units") that were issued in the Company's initial public offering (the "Offering") totaling 10,492,480 Units, which was completed in August 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Class A Common"), and warrants included in the Units. Any Units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "GLEEU," and the shares of Class A Common and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "GLEE" and "GLEEW," respectively. Holders of Units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, to separate the Units into shares of Class A Common and warrants. The Units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC acted as Sole Book-Running Manager for the Offering. A registration statement (File No. 333-252916) relating to the Units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 4, 2021. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002, or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.