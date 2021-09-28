checkAd

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Announces Investment Policy Update and Name Change

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
BlackRock Advisors, LLC (“BlackRock”) announced today an investment policy update and name change for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: MUI, CUSIP:09253X102). The Fund’s Board of Directors has approved the elimination, effective October 1, 2021, of the Fund’s non-fundamental policy to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration, as calculated by BlackRock, of three to ten years. In connection with this investment policy change, effective October 1, 2021, the Fund will change its name to “BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc.” The Fund will continue to trade on the NYSE under its current ticker symbol (MUI).

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Fund on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Fund. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Fund and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or the Fund may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Fund’s or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

Disclaimer

