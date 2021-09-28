BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. Announces Investment Policy Update and Name Change

BlackRock Advisors, LLC (“BlackRock”) announced today an investment policy update and name change for BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: MUI, CUSIP:09253X102). The Fund’s Board of Directors has approved the elimination, effective October 1, 2021, of the Fund’s non-fundamental policy to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration, as calculated by BlackRock, of three to ten years. In connection with this investment policy change, effective October 1, 2021, the Fund will change its name to “BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc.” The Fund will continue to trade on the NYSE under its current ticker symbol (MUI).

