CoTec Announces Stock Option Grants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that a total of 1,152,916 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, which was approved at the Company's annual and special meeting held on September 20, 2021. The Options have an effective grant date of September 24, 2020 and are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.30 per common share, with 1/3 of the Options vesting every 12 months, over a 3-year period.