DGAP-Adhoc CEO Succession at CENIT

CEO Succession at CENIT

28-Sep-2021 / 09:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Supervisory Board calls Peter Schneck to CENIT AG Management Board

Stuttgart, September 28, 2021 - Peter Schneck is to join the Management Board of CENIT AG and will assume the position of CEO on January 1, 2022. As planned, the outgoing CEO Kurt Bengel will leave the company at the end of 2021.

On May 27, 2021, CENIT announced that current CEO Kurt Bengel will leave the company at the end of the year. A successor has now been determined: On October 18, 2021, Peter Schneck will join CENIT AG as member of the Management Board and will assume the position of CEO on January 1, 2022.

Born in 1971, Peter Schneck studied law at Bonn University (Major: International Business Law) and completed an MBA at the University of Reading, UK. During his career, Peter Schneck gained broad management experience, often at the helm of large, internationally active corporations. For example, he acted as Managing Director of Scheidt & Bachmann, a leading global provider of IT solutions for parking management, and later as Managing Director of car park and transport company APCOA. Following his move to Trapeze Group, a leading software provider for transport engineering owned by Canadian-based Constellation corporation, Peter Schneck headed the company as CEO from 2014 to 2019. In 2019, he joined the Management Board of DATAGROUP SE, where prior to his move to CENIT he was responsible for mergers & acquisitions, investor relations and legal affairs.

"We are convinced that in Peter Schneck we have found an internationally experienced and highly qualified successor for the position of Chief Executive Officer of CENIT AG. Peter Schneck has an impressive track record, particularly in the fields of international sales organization, software business generation and value-adding company acquisitions", says Rainer-Christian Koppitz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CENIT AG.

