Stratasys Introduces Data Security Platform Supporting Growing U.S. Government Implementations of 3D Printing

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced that the company has introduced a new data security solution to enhance the cybersecurity of additive manufacturing as its role in government and defense applications grows larger and more mission-critical.

Stratasys has announced a new ProtectAM cybersecurity solution for additive manufacturing to meet the demanding requirements of U.S. government implementations. The approach can ultimately bring security benefits to other industries as well, helping accelerate distributed manufacturing using 3D printing. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new ProtectAM solution is the first in additive manufacturing to use Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform. This platform is preferred by the U.S. government to help deliver continuous information processing security in accordance with requirements contained in the applicable Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) issued by the Defense Information System Agency (DISA) of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The ProtectAM solution will initially be available for several industrial and large-format Stratasys FDM 3D printers, which are frequently used by government customers to produce end-use parts and tools for applications such as aviation and ground maintenance applications. It is available for Fortus 450mc printers effective Oct. 1 and is expected to be available for F900 3D printers by the end of the year. Stratasys F370 and F770 3D printers are expected to be added in Q1 2022, with printers that use other Stratasys technologies beyond FDM to follow. In the future, Stratasys expects to extend ProtectAM’s cybersecurity benefits to industry segments beyond government.

“The benefits of 3D printing are clear, including getting critical products wherever they are needed, with maximum speed and minimal cost, all while extending the lifespan of existing assets to save taxpayer dollars,” said Dick Anderson, Senior Vice President for Manufacturing at Stratasys. “Furthermore, the integrity of parts printed from digital files is absolutely essential, and we have established the ProtectAM solution to be a world-class security solution to continue the adoption of additive manufacturing by government agencies, and ultimately to commercial segments as well.”

