Playgon to Showcase at Global Gaming Expo 2021

Autor: Accesswire
01.10.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(FSE:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operaters globally, is …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(FSE:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operaters globally, is pleased to announce the Company will be showcasing its technology at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) on October 4th-7th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Playgon will present its proprietary and innovative Live Dealer technology at the upcoming industry event and has arranged several studio tours of its Live Dealer studio (VegasLounge) next week, which includes visitors from some of the largest operators, aggregators and gaming brands in the iGaming industry.

"We are extremely excited to attend the G2E, the preeminent North American industry conference, where we expect to further establish ourselves and showcase our innovative and exciting Live Dealer technology," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "We have not only garnered the interest of some of the largest operators and aggregators, but have successfully integrated with these organizations. Players globally are leveraging our platform to play and we anticipate to further fuel our client base as the attendee's at G2E recognizes what we bring to the table."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(FSE:7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports which through a seamless integration at the operator level allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business to business digital content provider, the Company products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

For further information, contact:
Mike Marrandino, Director
Tel: (604) 722-5225
Email: mikem@playgon.com

Virtus Advisory Group
Tel: (416)-644-5081
Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Playgon, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. In the context of any forward-looking information please refer to risk factors detailed in, as well as other information contained in the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

