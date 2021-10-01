Humanigen Submits All Planned Modules for Potential Conditional Marketing Authorization from the UK’s MHRA

Humanigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: HGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, today announced it has submitted all the planned modules as well as a risk management plan and pediatric investigation plan for the lenzilumab Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients to the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). MHRA has previously accepted the application for expedited COVID-19 rolling review.

“We are pleased with the engagement with MHRA and are committed to continue to work with the agency as necessary to enable MHRA to review our application. As the United Kingdom’s Health Secretary recently stated, the UK is leading the world in identifying and rolling out life-saving medicines, particularly for COVID-19,”1 said Cameron Durrant, CEO of Humanigen. “A UK study funded by the Medical Research Council demonstrated benefits of GM-CSF neutralization in hospitalized COVID-19 patients and we believe results of our LIVE-AIR Phase 3 trial of lenzilumab provide further evidence for the benefits of this approach. Thus, we are seeking Conditional Marketing Authorization with a view to bringing lenzilumab to patients in the UK. We note in the UK there have been more than 20,000 new hospitalizations in the month of September and as of September 27th there were 7,007 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19.”2,3