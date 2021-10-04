checkAd

The Tribune Hotel in Rome Reopens Under The JdV by Hyatt Brand

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 09:00  |  41   |   |   

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of the first JdV by Hyatt branded hotel in Italy – The Tribune Hotel. The newly renovated upscale property, operated by AG Group’s AG Hotels, features 52 unique bedrooms. It joins Hyatt’s existing portfolio in Italy: Hyatt Centric Murano Venice, Hyatt Centric Milano Centrale and Park Hyatt Milan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005065/en/

Views from The Tribune Hotel (Photo: Business Wire)

Views from The Tribune Hotel (Photo: Business Wire)

Hotels within the JdV by Hyatt portfolio cater to free-spirited guests seeking vibrant and socially inclusive stays – bringing travelers and locals from all walks of life together. The Tribune Hotel, offering contemporary features and colorful and eclectic rooms, is thoughtfully designed to help guests work, relax, and socialize.

Situated just off the Via Veneto, made famous in Federico Fellini’s film La Dolce Vita, and opposite the Villa Borghese in the famous Ludovisi neighborhood, The Tribune Hotel inspires playful travel. Set among some of the best-known museums, shops and cafes, the family-friendly hotel is within walking distance to some of the city’s major tourist attractions such as the Spanish Steps and the Trevi Fountain and is well connected by public transport for reaching the Colosseo.

Against this backdrop of classical Rome, The Tribune Hotel’s rooftop terrace – Terrazza Borghese – offers the finest artisanal Italian fare and delightful cocktails with spectacular views over Villa Borghese, promising guests a magical, enchanted evening underneath the stars.

“We are excited to welcome guests and locals with our heartfelt and joy-driven service,” says Maria Chiara Picardi, the hotel’s director of sales marketing & PR. “As the capital of Italy, Rome symbolizes everything the country is renowned for, spectacular food and wine, and a rich cultural heritage. In keeping with the spirit of the JdV by Hyatt brand, the vibrant design and ambiance of The Tribune Hotel is a true reflection of its beautiful neighborhood.”

Guestrooms

The 52 guestrooms feature bright colors, making them as unique as the individuals who enter, and offer modern and fully-equipped amenities. Guestrooms range from 193 to 344 square feet (18 to 32 square meters) and include a family room category with space for four adults.

Food and Drink

The rooftop terrace Terrazza Borghese offers stunning views over Villa Borghese, a selection of gourmet dishes and a vibrant cocktail bar. Inside, the colorful and eclectic Lounge Rooms offer guests everything from delicious breakfast to aperitifs, snacks, and drinks.

Seite 1 von 4
Hyatt Hotels Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Tribune Hotel in Rome Reopens Under The JdV by Hyatt Brand Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of the first JdV by Hyatt branded hotel in Italy – The Tribune Hotel. The newly renovated upscale property, operated by AG Group’s AG Hotels, features 52 unique bedrooms. It joins …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scholar Rock to Present Apitegromab TOPAZ Phase 2 Pharmacologic Data at the 2021 World Congress of ...
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
The Tribune Hotel in Rome Reopens Under The JdV by Hyatt Brand
MaaT Pharma Announces the Approval of Its Registration Document by the French Financial Markets ...
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
IonQ Expected to Go Public With in Excess of $600 Million in Expected Gross Proceeds
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Hyatt Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Hyatt Announces the Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Hyatt Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Celebrates Official Opening
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Hyatt Announces Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21The Reimagined Park Hyatt Toronto Officially Reopens its Doors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Alila Hinu Bay Opens to Guests in Oman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Leisure Demand Continues to Drive Hyatt’s Brand Growth in Europe
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten