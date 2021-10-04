The Tribune Hotel in Rome Reopens Under The JdV by Hyatt Brand

Views from The Tribune Hotel (Photo: Business Wire)

Hotels within the JdV by Hyatt portfolio cater to free-spirited guests seeking vibrant and socially inclusive stays – bringing travelers and locals from all walks of life together. The Tribune Hotel, offering contemporary features and colorful and eclectic rooms, is thoughtfully designed to help guests work, relax, and socialize.

Situated just off the Via Veneto, made famous in Federico Fellini’s film La Dolce Vita, and opposite the Villa Borghese in the famous Ludovisi neighborhood, The Tribune Hotel inspires playful travel. Set among some of the best-known museums, shops and cafes, the family-friendly hotel is within walking distance to some of the city’s major tourist attractions such as the Spanish Steps and the Trevi Fountain and is well connected by public transport for reaching the Colosseo.

Against this backdrop of classical Rome, The Tribune Hotel’s rooftop terrace – Terrazza Borghese – offers the finest artisanal Italian fare and delightful cocktails with spectacular views over Villa Borghese, promising guests a magical, enchanted evening underneath the stars.

“We are excited to welcome guests and locals with our heartfelt and joy-driven service,” says Maria Chiara Picardi, the hotel’s director of sales marketing & PR. “As the capital of Italy, Rome symbolizes everything the country is renowned for, spectacular food and wine, and a rich cultural heritage. In keeping with the spirit of the JdV by Hyatt brand, the vibrant design and ambiance of The Tribune Hotel is a true reflection of its beautiful neighborhood.”

Guestrooms

The 52 guestrooms feature bright colors, making them as unique as the individuals who enter, and offer modern and fully-equipped amenities. Guestrooms range from 193 to 344 square feet (18 to 32 square meters) and include a family room category with space for four adults.

Food and Drink

The rooftop terrace Terrazza Borghese offers stunning views over Villa Borghese, a selection of gourmet dishes and a vibrant cocktail bar. Inside, the colorful and eclectic Lounge Rooms offer guests everything from delicious breakfast to aperitifs, snacks, and drinks.