checkAd

BeFi Barometer 2021 Advisors Witness Dramatic Increase in Behavioral Biases Among Clients Amidst Pandemic Uncertainty

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.10.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

In a year characterized by ongoing uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened retail investor interest in the markets, financial advisors reported a surge in behavioral biases among clients, according to the BeFi Barometer 2021. This is the third year of the survey commissioned by Schwab Asset Management in collaboration with the Investments & Wealth Institute and Cerulli Associates.

Advisors witnessed significant upticks in many common behavioral biases among clients:

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Schwab Charles Corp!
Long
Basispreis 65,94€
Hebel 8,44
Ask 0,75
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 83,37€
Hebel 8,02
Ask 0,79
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Behavioral biases affecting client investment decisions

2020

2021

Recency bias: Easily influenced by recent news events or experiences

35%

58%

Confirmation bias: Seeking information that reinforces existing perceptions

24%

50%

Framing: Make decisions based on the way the information is presented

26%

44%

Familiarity / home bias: Preference to invest in familiar (U.S. domiciled) companies

27%

43%

Loss aversion: Playing it safe or accepting less risk than they should tolerate

30%

43%

Behavioral biases and client interest in new types of investments were potentially driven by outsized media attention on buzzy investing trends, as well as social media and influencers. Just over half of advisors said clients sometimes or frequently raised questions about stocks they saw on social media (52%). Sixty percent said clients have invested in cryptocurrency in the last year, while one-third invested in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and a quarter invested in so-called ‘meme stocks.’ When faced with inquiries from clients about social media-driven investment ideas, most advisors advised clients that these investments were unsuitable for their portfolios and did not invest in them (73%).

Seite 1 von 4
Charles Schwab Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BeFi Barometer 2021 Advisors Witness Dramatic Increase in Behavioral Biases Among Clients Amidst Pandemic Uncertainty In a year characterized by ongoing uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened retail investor interest in the markets, financial advisors reported a surge in behavioral biases among clients, according to the BeFi Barometer 2021. This is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Unveils Black Friday-Worthy Deals Earlier Than Ever, Giving Customers Access to Incredible ...
Perion Expands Publisher Technology Offering by Acquiring Vidazoo – Innovative Video Monetization ...
Tikehau Capital to Exceed €5 Billion in Climate-dedicated AUM by 2025 and Launch Climate Action ...
Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the ...
Air Liquide: Availability of the Pre-Q3 2021 Sales Communication
NHOA: Trading Update
NIH Continues Collaboration With Palantir Technologies to Support COVID-19 Research
Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Third European Property Enhancement Fund
Columbia Property Trust Secures Initial Lease at 799 Broadway, its Ground-Up Development in Union ...
Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal for Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery by U.S. Government
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
BrainChip Goes Virtually Everywhere at AI Everywhere Forum 2021
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Schwab Retirement Plan Services Ranks #1 in J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Retirement Plan Digital Satisfaction Study
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Schwab Study Finds That One in Three Investors Will Adopt Technology at a Faster Rate to Manage Finances Post-Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Schwab 401(k) Study Finds Younger Workers Stressed About Money but Optimistic About Improving Financial Habits
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Charles Schwab Commits to Closing the Financial Education Gap and Helping Teens Across America Achieve Financial Freedom
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21The Charles Schwab Corporation Announces Early Participation and Consent Results in Exchange Offers; Extends Early Participation Premium Deadline
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten