Paysafe Powers Online Payments for Montana Lottery’s Sportsbook

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced a new partnership with INTRALOT, a leading global gaming solutions supplier. INTRALOT’s sports-betting platform has integrated with Paysafe to enable the Montana government-operated lottery to provide its online sportsbook patrons with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods via a single API.

Through one streamlined integration, Paysafe’s platform has bolstered INTRALOT’s next-generation Orion sports-betting solution, which powers the Montana Lottery’s digital sports-betting brand, Sports Bet Montana. Players wagering with the brand can now make a deposit or withdraw winnings using the platform’s Transact interface, choosing from credit or debit card payments, processed through Paysafe’s best-in-breed payment gateway, the Skrill USA1 digital wallet, or ACH, among multiple other payment methods.

Paysafe’s platform also strengthens the U.S. sportsbook’s overall payments offering. Its Analyze and Business Portal back-end components provide cutting-edge reporting and analytics tools to monitor transactions and individual payment methods to ultimately optimize payment acceptance and overall revenue.

Transactional security is embedded in the solution’s DNA. Its Defend functionality brings the full force of Paysafe’s two decades’ experience in gaming-specific fraud and risk to bear in financially securing Sports Bet Montana and protecting the brand’s data as well as that of its players.

The platform is defined by its flexibility and dynamic structure, with Sports Bet Montana’s access to the solution configured to meet the specific payment needs of the brand and its players through the platform’s Configure functionality. This allows Sports Bet Montana to seamlessly add new payment methods, including Paysafe’s paysafecard eCash product and third-party solutions, as the brand evolves.

Zak Cutler, CEO of the North America iGaming division at Paysafe, said: “We’re delighted to partner with INTRALOT Inc to bring our payment platform to the Montana Lottery’s online sportsbook. The solution plugs Sports Bet Montana into every payment method its customers will ever need and has a back-end robust enough to optimize payment acceptance and safeguard the offering. Given the relationship between high converting payment methods and operators’ revenue growth, we feel that our platform is a game-changer for the U.S. market.”

###

Note to editors
1 The assets, liabilities, and results of operations of Skrill USA are consolidated in Paysafe Limited’s consolidated financial statements; however, Paysafe Limited has no direct equity ownership in Skrill USA.

About Paysafe Limited
 Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of U.S. $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming
 Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening up of the US iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. The company now supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 16 different states. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

