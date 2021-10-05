checkAd

BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021   

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that company executives have been invited to give presentations at several leading financial conferences throughout the month of October. Attending these shows represents excellent opportunities to educate investment communities about how AI will impact markets into the future as well as evangelize BrainChip’s unique vision and capabilities in the technology space.

Among the featured events are:

MicroCap Rodeo Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference – a virtual conference that brings together the Top 35 ideas from the buy side October 5.

Rob Telson, VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, and Ken Scarince, CFO, will co-present during a 25-minute session about how BrainChip is delivering the next generation of artificial intelligence at the Edge. BrainChip’s session has been changed to October 5 at 1:30 p.m. PDT, October 6 at 4:30 a.m. AWST, October 6 at 7:30 a.m. AEDT. The presentation will be available for viewing at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43019

LD Micro Main Event – a three-day investor conference for the most-powerful people in the small-cap world held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles October 12-14.

The 14th annual Main Event targets those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. Telson will present live to an audience of analysts and investors October 12 at 8 a.m. PDT, October 12 at 11 p.m. AWST, October 13 at 2 a.m. AEDT. Those unable to attend in person can join the presentation virtually. To sign-up, interested parties can visit https://me21.mysequire.com/

International Investment Forum – a live virtual conference from Germany October 14 for small- and mid-cap investors, value investors, portfolio and fund managers, bankers, investment advisors, journalists and media representatives.

Scarince will present to the global audience at October 14 at 1:45 a.m. PDT, October 14 at 4:45 p.m. AWST, October 14 at 7:45 p.m. AEDT. Attendees can join the presentation at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87623460821?pwd=L00xR09GWnAvN1U0aEhWdjRhNmdl ...

“These investor conferences represent an ideal avenue towards directly addressing the financial sector about who we are, what our technology does and why it matters in both the near term and in the future,” said Telson. “We have found that having the opportunity to speak with people about our Akida technology helps them better understand what might otherwise be a nebulous idea. This approach works at many of the technical shows that we attend as well as investor conferences. I look forward to having the chance to discuss it with would-be investors attending these forums throughout October and beyond.”

Disclaimer

