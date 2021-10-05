checkAd

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ("the Company"), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ("the Company"), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.

Foto: Accesswire

The presentation will provide an overview of the Company's strategy to expand its business by organic growth and acquisitions of synergistic and often undercapitalized assets existing today in the Cannabis industry.

MCOA Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Presentation Details:

  • Presentation: Friday, October 15, 2021
  • Time: 9:30 am Eastern Time
  • Register: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/october-2021/#who-attends
  • The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America returns for a 2-Day Hybrid Event on October 14-15. The event features live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

Marijuana Company of America is a diversified holding company with a focus on acquisitions, operations, and investments throughout the cannabis industry. The Company's current operations include cDistro Distributor and hempSMART™ premium brand of hemp-based CBD (legal cannabidiol) products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com or visit www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

info@marijuanacompanyofamerica.com
info@mcoainvestments.com
888-777-4362

SOURCE: Marijuana Company of America, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666761/Marijuana-Company-of-America-Inc-to- ...

Marijuana Company of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ("the Company"), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreements for Acquisition of Significant Gold Portfolio in ...
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit for Amelia Property
Hop-on’s Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend
Hidden Level Launches Low-Altitude Airspace Monitoring Service in Arlington, TX
Kingstone Companies Announces the Election of Meryl Golden as President of Kingstone Insurance ...
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side ...
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
New World Gold Corporation General Announcement
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Marijuana Company of America Inc. Signs $10 Million Equity Line with White Lion Capital, LLC
Accesswire | Analysen