Hyatt Centric Brand Debuts In UK With Cambridge Opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Cambridge. The milestone opening marks the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in the country and the 10 th Hyatt hotel in the UK, showcasing Hyatt’s strength and continued growth in the region. Situated just outside the center of Cambridge, renowned for its leafy parks, magnificent architecture, picturesque River Cam and stunning historic center, the 150-guestroom hotel provides the perfect launchpad for adventurous travelers to explore the buzzing city.

Hyatt Centric Cambridge dining venue (Photo: Business Wire)

Located within the new sustainable neighbourhood of Eddington developed by the University of Cambridge, two miles northwest from the city’s historic heart, guests can explore the quaint cobbled streets or enjoy an afternoon punting on the River Cam, passing by stunning University colleges. The biggest and most well-known museum of Cambridge, the Fitzwilliam Museum, is only a short drive away. Wandering the museum, travelers will discover artworks by Monet, Picasso, Rubens, and Rembrandt. Guests will be offered an opportunity to have the true Cambridge experience, connected to the heart of the action, with electric bicycles available to rent.

Set around a central courtyard, the hotel’s modern, inviting architecture and interiors, designed by Stirling Prize-winning architects dRMM, with interiors by globally renowned design studio AvroKO, reflect the destination’s storied history. The social lobby features floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with bright, natural light, and modern furnishings with natural, wood finishes. A carefully curated selection of artworks nod to the scientific history of Cambridge, adding vibrant flashes of color to the communal spaces.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of Hyatt Centric Cambridge. Cambridge is one of the most iconic cities in the UK thanks to its magnificent architecture, university buildings and historic center. The hotel’s location allows curious guests to make the most of what the destination has to offer,” said Martin Newbould, General Manager, Hyatt Centric Cambridge. “We are excited for our guests to enjoy the hotel’s array of facilities including our distinct bar, restaurant and coffee shop, which offer savvy travelers shareworthy experiences.”