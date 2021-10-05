checkAd

Hyatt Centric Brand Debuts In UK With Cambridge Opening

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Cambridge. The milestone opening marks the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in the country and the 10th Hyatt hotel in the UK, showcasing Hyatt’s strength and continued growth in the region. Situated just outside the center of Cambridge, renowned for its leafy parks, magnificent architecture, picturesque River Cam and stunning historic center, the 150-guestroom hotel provides the perfect launchpad for adventurous travelers to explore the buzzing city.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005172/en/

Hyatt Centric Cambridge dining venue (Photo: Business Wire)

Hyatt Centric Cambridge dining venue (Photo: Business Wire)

Located within the new sustainable neighbourhood of Eddington developed by the University of Cambridge, two miles northwest from the city’s historic heart, guests can explore the quaint cobbled streets or enjoy an afternoon punting on the River Cam, passing by stunning University colleges. The biggest and most well-known museum of Cambridge, the Fitzwilliam Museum, is only a short drive away. Wandering the museum, travelers will discover artworks by Monet, Picasso, Rubens, and Rembrandt. Guests will be offered an opportunity to have the true Cambridge experience, connected to the heart of the action, with electric bicycles available to rent.

Set around a central courtyard, the hotel’s modern, inviting architecture and interiors, designed by Stirling Prize-winning architects dRMM, with interiors by globally renowned design studio AvroKO, reflect the destination’s storied history. The social lobby features floor-to-ceiling windows flooding the space with bright, natural light, and modern furnishings with natural, wood finishes. A carefully curated selection of artworks nod to the scientific history of Cambridge, adding vibrant flashes of color to the communal spaces.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of Hyatt Centric Cambridge. Cambridge is one of the most iconic cities in the UK thanks to its magnificent architecture, university buildings and historic center. The hotel’s location allows curious guests to make the most of what the destination has to offer,” said Martin Newbould, General Manager, Hyatt Centric Cambridge. “We are excited for our guests to enjoy the hotel’s array of facilities including our distinct bar, restaurant and coffee shop, which offer savvy travelers shareworthy experiences.”

Seite 1 von 4
Hyatt Hotels Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyatt Centric Brand Debuts In UK With Cambridge Opening Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the opening of Hyatt Centric Cambridge. The milestone opening marks the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in the country and the 10th Hyatt hotel in the UK, showcasing Hyatt’s strength and continued …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation Completes Acquisition of GP Strategies’ EtaPRO ...
Wish Strengthens Its Position in Spain Through Partnership With Spanish Carrier, Correos
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Facebook, Inc. and Encourages ...
The Coca-Cola Company Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
HYZON MOTORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Shiloh Industries, a Portfolio Company of MiddleGround Capital, Acquires Two US Automotive ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Owlet, ...
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Extension of Consent Solicitations for Each of Its ...
Titel
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21Hyatt Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21The Tribune Hotel in Rome Reopens Under The JdV by Hyatt Brand
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Hyatt Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21Hyatt Announces the Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Hyatt Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Celebrates Official Opening
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Hyatt Announces Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21The Reimagined Park Hyatt Toronto Officially Reopens its Doors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Alila Hinu Bay Opens to Guests in Oman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Leisure Demand Continues to Drive Hyatt’s Brand Growth in Europe
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten