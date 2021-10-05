Equity Residential Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2021 operating results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after the close of market and host a conference call to discuss those results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Central. The conference call will be available via web cast on the Investor section of www.equityapartments.com .

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,322 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

