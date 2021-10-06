checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Update: CTS Eventim AG - Pent-up demand or couch potato habit?

AlsterResearch AG Update: CTS Eventim AG - Pent-up demand or couch potato habit?

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
06.10.2021, 15:28  |  24   |   |   

Analysing the attendance of the Bundesliga, we deduce that expectations of a steep and broad-based recovery for live events may be overblown and a return to pre-crisis levels might take longer than expected.

 

CTS Eventim AG (Update)

 

Media

MCap EUR 6.4bn


SELL (from HOLD)

PT EUR 55.00 (-18% potential)

 

We are downgrading CTS as we see the risk that the growth trajectory might be overstated. A quick data point of analysing Bundesliga attendance supports our view.

 

Read

What’s it all about?

Analysing the attendance of the Bundesliga, we deduce that expectations of a steep and broad-based recovery for live events may be overblown and a return to pre-crisis levels might take longer than expected. CTS is doing its homework and focusing on strict cost management, efficiency gains and liquidity protection to emerge stronger from the crisis. Considering the ambitious valuation and potential for short-term disappointment from end-markets, we downgrade to SELL with unchanged estimates and PT.

CTS Eventim Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AlsterResearch AG Update: CTS Eventim AG - Pent-up demand or couch potato habit? Analysing the attendance of the Bundesliga, we deduce that expectations of a steep and broad-based recovery for live events may be overblown and a return to pre-crisis levels might take longer than expected. CTS is doing its homework and focusing on strict cost management, efficiency gains and liquidity protection to emerge stronger from the crisis.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AlsterResearch AG Update: About You AG - Ambitious growth plans confirmed
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Re-rating in market turmoil overdone
AlsterResearch AG Update: CTS Eventim AG - Pent-up demand or couch potato habit?
Titel
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Westwing AG - A very comfy investment
AlsterResearch AG Update: Synbiotic SE - Roadshow on current capital increase
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - Strong five year plan revealed on CMD
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: tokentus investment AG - Your slice of unicorn
AlsterResearch AG Update: About You AG - Ambitious growth plans confirmed
AlsterResearch AG Update: Fielmann AG - Re-rating in market turmoil overdone
AlsterResearch AG Update: CTS Eventim AG - Pent-up demand or couch potato habit?
Titel
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - AUD 220m fresh cash
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Annual data reported
AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Biogen legt vor, Formycon wird nachziehen
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Vossloh AG - Re-rating is well underway
AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - Winner of German election
AlsterResearch AG Update: w:o AG - Customer growth regaining momemtum
AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - Triple-digit sales growth
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: About You AG - A perfect fit for your portfolio?
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Lifespot Capital - Reverse IPO with MHP (2) 
AlsterResearch AG Update: CompuGroup Medical SE - Strong midterm targets
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Anlauf Li-Vermarktung
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für CTS Eventim auf 66,50 Euro - 'Hold'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
05.10.21BERENBERG stuft CTS EVENTIM auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
04.10.21CTS EVENTIM setzt für Ed Sheeran-Europatournee erstmals selbst entwickeltes Digital-Ticket EVENTIM.Pass ein
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21CTS EVENTIM uses EVENTIM.Pass, its proprietary digital ticket, for the first time for Ed Sheeran's European tour
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21CTS Eventim expandiert international
4investors | Kommentare
24.09.21BAADER BANK stuft CTS EVENTIM auf 'Reduce'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: verkaufen
24.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 24.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21ROUNDUP: CTS Eventim expandiert in Nordamerika
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21CTS Eventim expandiert nach Nordamerika
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21DGAP-News: CTS EVENTIM steigt in den Ticketing-Markt Nordamerikas ein
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten