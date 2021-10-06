AlsterResearch AG Update: CTS Eventim AG - Pent-up demand or couch potato habit?
Analysing the attendance of the Bundesliga, we deduce that expectations of a steep and broad-based recovery for live events may be overblown and a return to pre-crisis levels might take longer than expected.
What’s it all about?
Analysing the attendance of the Bundesliga, we deduce that expectations of a steep and broad-based recovery for live events may be overblown and a return to pre-crisis levels might take longer than expected. CTS is doing its homework and focusing on strict cost management, efficiency gains and liquidity protection to emerge stronger from the crisis. Considering the ambitious valuation and potential for short-term disappointment from end-markets, we downgrade to SELL with unchanged estimates and PT.
