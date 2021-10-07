Seagen is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on the company’s marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter.

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 after the close of U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, Company management will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update. Access to the event can be obtained as follows:

Seagen to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 28, 2021

