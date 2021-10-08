checkAd

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Waterdrop Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WDH

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2021, 22:09  |  16   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in May 2021 (the “IPO”), of the important November 15, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Waterdrop ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Waterdrop class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2158.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the IPO’s registration statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Waterdrop had achieved a substantial portion of its historical revenue growth through illicit means that ran afoul of Chinese rules and regulations governing the insurance industry; (2) Waterdrop had been ordered by the Chinese government to shut down its mutual aid platform because of its failure to comply with Chinese law; (3) Waterdrop was under investigation by regulatory authorities for continued violations of Chinese law; (4) as a result of the foregoing, there existed a material undisclosed risk and substantial likelihood that Waterdrop would face severe adverse actions by regulatory authorities following the IPO; (5) Waterdrop’s operating losses had increased more than four-fold in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the cessation of its mutual aid business and rapidly growing customer acquisition costs; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, the IPO registration statement’s representations regarding Waterdrop’s historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company in the lead up to the IPO, were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Waterdrop class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2158.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Waterdrop Incorporation (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Waterdrop Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WDH WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in May 2021 (the “IPO”), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Takes the Wheel at Edge Computing World Global 2021
FDA Advisory Committee Recommends Use of Investigational Drug Maribavir (TAK-620) to Treat ...
Walgreens Boots Alliance Marks Milestone, Reaches 300 Million Women and Children Through ...
BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
JYNT EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages The Joint Corp. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to ...
NRG Energy Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women
Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $172.5 Million Initial Public Offering, ...
Capital Senior Living Sets the Record Straight for Shareholders
PEAK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Peak Fintech Group Inc. on Behalf of Peak Stockholders ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Joint Corp. and Encourages ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
The Very Good Food Company Announces Application to List on NASDAQ
The Very Good Food Company Addresses Market Rumors in Advance of Anticipated NASDAQ Listing
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21WDH Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Waterdrop Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 15, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21WDH Shareholder Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Waterdrop Inc. of Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21ALERT: Waterdrop Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten