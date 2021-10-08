checkAd

bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) today announced the filing by 2seventy bio of an updated Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This Form 10 reflects bluebird bio’s plans for a tax-free spin-off of its oncology programs and portfolio into 2seventy bio as a publicly traded company. The spin-off is on track to be completed by early November 2021. bluebird bio also announced the appointment of Najoh Tita-Reid and Sarah Glickman to the bluebird bio board of directors. Upon effectiveness of the Form 10, Ms. Glickman will also be a member of the board of directors of 2seventy bio and will step down from the bluebird bio board of directors upon completion of the spin-off.

“As we approach separation, we have been strategic and diligent in setting up each business for success,” said Nick Leschly, chief bluebird and expected chief kairos officer, 2seventy bio. “The first part of this year was largely directed toward focusing and shaping our internal operations and continuing to advance the transformative gene and cell therapy products that sit on both sides of the current business. Rounding out those necessary pillars for success is financial strength and leadership, and we’re extremely pleased to share today further detail on the balance sheet that each company is expected to launch with, as well as key members of each board of directors. This is another step forward and we remain on track to launch bluebird bio and 2seventy bio by early November with the right pieces in place to drive both entities toward delivering for patients with meaningful, value-creating milestones.”

Upon separation, bluebird bio plans to distribute 100% of the outstanding shares of 2seventy bio common stock to bluebird’s shareholders in a 3:1 ratio. For every three shares of bluebird bio stock, current shareholders will receive one share of 2seventy bio stock.

The company anticipates that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance at separation will be approximately $1.0B, inclusive of proceeds from the recent sale of the company’s manufacturing facility in North Carolina and its private placement equity financing. bluebird bio expects to fund 2seventy bio with approximately $480M in cash upon separation, with the balance to be retained by bluebird bio. Together with existing and emerging sources of revenue and other anticipated cash inflows, which includes the potential sale of priority review vouchers that would be issued with anticipated U.S. regulatory approvals of BLAs for bluebird’s therapies in beta-thalassemia and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, the Company expects its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance will be sufficient to fund operations for bluebird bio and 2seventy bio into 2023 under current business plans.

